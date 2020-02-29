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Prophetic Warning - A Global Pandemic Is Coming To The World
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172 views • February 29, 2020
Prophetic Warning - A Global Pandemic Is Coming To The World
Prophet Tom Deckard made a DVD with The Prophecy Club in 2005 titled "Visions Of America's Judgments". This is a clip from that DVD where he describes a vision he had where he was shown "A Flu Pandemic" coming to the whole world killing millions and another to follow.
Initially, I felt he was talking about the Coronavirus COVID-19. But looking back now (July 14, 2020), I believe he is either talking about the "second wave" of COVID-19 coming in the last few months of 2020 or the global pandemic coming after that will make COVID-19 look like child's play/ a Sunday Picnic. Get Ready - Get Prepared. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. You be the judge !!!
Here are some articles that confirm that the "second wave" of COVID-19 will be 10 times worse and airborne compared to what it is right now:
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/the-prophetic-warning-that-sadhu-sundar-selvaraj-has-issued-about-the-next-pandemic-that-is-coming
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/john-paul-jackson-was-shown-that-the-next-pandemic-will-involve-sores-on-the-skin
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/brace-yourself-pastor-dana-coverstone-was-shown-what-is-coming-in-the-months-ahead-and-his-video-is-spreading-like-wildfire
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/brace-yourself-and-endure-to-the-end-pastor-dana-coverstone-had-a-prophetic-dream-about-coming-persecution
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/dr-maurice-sklar-just-had-a-prophetic-experience-which-confirms-what-pastor-dana-coverstone-was-shown
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/john-fenns-extremely-alarming-prophetic-warning-for-the-second-half-of-2020
Here are some relevant links from Mr Deckard's website:
http://testjewishprophet.com/dvds
http://testjewishprophet.com/cds
http://testjewishprophet.com/birdflu
http://testjewishprophet.com/endtime/flu-plague-preparation
Prophet Tom Deckard made a DVD with The Prophecy Club in 2005 titled "Visions Of America's Judgments". This is a clip from that DVD where he describes a vision he had where he was shown "A Flu Pandemic" coming to the whole world killing millions and another to follow.
Initially, I felt he was talking about the Coronavirus COVID-19. But looking back now (July 14, 2020), I believe he is either talking about the "second wave" of COVID-19 coming in the last few months of 2020 or the global pandemic coming after that will make COVID-19 look like child's play/ a Sunday Picnic. Get Ready - Get Prepared. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. You be the judge !!!
Here are some articles that confirm that the "second wave" of COVID-19 will be 10 times worse and airborne compared to what it is right now:
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/the-prophetic-warning-that-sadhu-sundar-selvaraj-has-issued-about-the-next-pandemic-that-is-coming
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/john-paul-jackson-was-shown-that-the-next-pandemic-will-involve-sores-on-the-skin
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/brace-yourself-pastor-dana-coverstone-was-shown-what-is-coming-in-the-months-ahead-and-his-video-is-spreading-like-wildfire
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/brace-yourself-and-endure-to-the-end-pastor-dana-coverstone-had-a-prophetic-dream-about-coming-persecution
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/dr-maurice-sklar-just-had-a-prophetic-experience-which-confirms-what-pastor-dana-coverstone-was-shown
http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/john-fenns-extremely-alarming-prophetic-warning-for-the-second-half-of-2020
Here are some relevant links from Mr Deckard's website:
http://testjewishprophet.com/dvds
http://testjewishprophet.com/cds
http://testjewishprophet.com/birdflu
http://testjewishprophet.com/endtime/flu-plague-preparation
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