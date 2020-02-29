Prophetic Warning - A Global Pandemic Is Coming To The World

Prophetic Warning - A Global Pandemic Is Coming To The WorldProphet Tom Deckard made a DVD with The Prophecy Club in 2005 titled "Visions Of America's Judgments". This is a clip from that DVD where he describes a vision he had where he was shown "A Flu Pandemic" coming to the whole world killing millions and another to follow.Initially, I felt he was talking about the Coronavirus COVID-19. But looking back now (July 14, 2020), I believe he is either talking about the "second wave" of COVID-19 coming in the last few months of 2020 or the global pandemic coming after that will make COVID-19 look like child's play/ a Sunday Picnic. Get Ready - Get Prepared. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. You be the judge !!!Here are some articles that confirm that the "second wave" of COVID-19 will be 10 times worse and airborne compared to what it is right now:Here are some relevant links from Mr Deckard's website: