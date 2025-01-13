BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Football Feat. Ohio State vs Texas CFP Highlights
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
15 views • 3 months ago

Presented on US Sports by Coachtube.

Featured course:

Ohio State Study

by Spread-N-Shred

The Ohio State Offense has been one of the most consistent offenses in all of College Football for awhile now. They have been able to create a system that is not only extremely efficient but also takes advantage of angles and leverage to create explosive opportunities for their players. This past season they were the 2nd highest scoring offense in College Football at 44.2 PPG. This was done by using a diverse check system that looked to attack the holes in the defense and put the defense in constant conflict. This includes the ability to protect their bread n’ butter concepts such as Widezone and their use of In Motion to create a dynamic issue for the defense. Inside this course we will cover all aspects of the Buckeye’s offense and explain the reasoning why they utilize each concept within their arsenal. https://bit.ly/4adKTfa


Video credit:

Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Cotton Bowl Highlights | 2024-25 CFP

Bleacher Report


Stay up to date with the latest sports scores and news on Bleacher Report.


Up your game with the latest sports news, live scores, stats, & epic highlights of your favorite sports & teams. Get sports alerts instantly, as stories break across NFL, MLB, College Football, WNBA, NHL, MLS soccer & all-world football teams. Stay up to date on your favorite college sports & events such as NCAA college football, college basketball, college baseball & more!

@ Apple - https://apple.co/4aeBaoJ

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4gQXyqX


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

newsnflfootballmlbsportsbaseballraidersnhlmlschargersussportsnetworkussportsradio
