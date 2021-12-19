Get On The Soul Train

Time is up for the devil and therefore humanity. Judgement is now upon the house of God worldwide. Get on board or face hell on earth as God will eventually pour out his wrath without mixture on the wicked as less and less of the saints will be found alive on earth.Get to know the most High God through Jesus and seek the leading of God's Spirit to direct your path. The children of God does not operate or follow the world in fear. The fearful will have their part in the lake of fire.If you don't know Jesus, things unfolding will have your in fear. Now is time for rejoicing for it is finally home time. Following after FAITH in Jesus and enduring our little time of suffering is our ticket home. The lukewarm will be spued out because they love this world. If this link works, it highlights for you all that is planned and will be worldwide. Remember the devil's character in running the world is his ability to kill, steal and destroy and this is how he gets his way to change times and laws.