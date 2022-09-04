Obeying Jesus: The Practicality Of It!

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What Jesus taught are NOT just esoteric clichés. Neither are they optional instructions so you can feel more spiritual. When you OBEY Jesus, you actually change the world... in a small way, by changing yourself, but in a massive way when you do it in unity with other followers of Jesus. This video gives a glimpse at how obedience to Jesus translates into real solutions for the biggest problems facing the world today.