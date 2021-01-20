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THE SILVER LINING AS MARXISTS BUILD THEIR WALLS
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1600 views • January 20, 2021
D-Day has arrived, and as we process the formal installation of Dear Leader Biden from a fortress city wrapped in razor wired fences and surrounded by a sea of tens of thousands of troops, it’s important to note that, in practice, Marxists love building walls.
They love military power.
They love razor-wire, barricades, checkpoints, and all the rest.
Why?
Because they love control, and control requires force.
They love compelling people to obey.
They love imposed conformity.
Which is why they love walls that keep freedom-loving people in their place.
So where’s the silver lining in this?
What positives are we supposed to take from the literal seizure of power by open Marxists in Washington DC?
Clarity.
Clarity is the beautiful, powerful thing that we’re getting right now...
_______
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They love military power.
They love razor-wire, barricades, checkpoints, and all the rest.
Why?
Because they love control, and control requires force.
They love compelling people to obey.
They love imposed conformity.
Which is why they love walls that keep freedom-loving people in their place.
So where’s the silver lining in this?
What positives are we supposed to take from the literal seizure of power by open Marxists in Washington DC?
Clarity.
Clarity is the beautiful, powerful thing that we’re getting right now...
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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