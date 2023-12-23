UN Resolution Passed - Enhanced Humanitarian Aid to Gaza - US Ambassador to the UN's Security Council Initially Raised Her Hand 'Yes', then her Arm Nudged Down by Staff - US Abstained this time!

US Ambassador to the United Nations Security Council, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, initially raised her hand in favour of a resolution for enhanced humanitarian aid to Gaza.

However, as seen in the video, she was nudged by a staff member sitting behind her, prompting her to lower her hand.

The US and Russia chose to abstain. The adoption of the resolution, initiated by the United Arab Emirates in the 15-member council, was approved as the 13 other members voted in favour.