Khamenei calls for mass mobilization ahead of the 47th anniversary of Iran's Revolution

Ahead of the 47th anniversary of Iran's Revolution, Khamenei calls for mass mobilization:

"Make the enemy despair. The enemy's despair comes through your unity, through the power of your thought and your will."

Adding:

Iran’s Defense Ministry says new military achievements & capabilities will not be publicly unveiled anymore, due to security considerations

He says public unveilings and media announcements have been halted for security reasons and to preserve operational surprise.

The systems are already active in offensive and defensive roles, while the ministry continues focusing on technology, AI, and cyber development to strengthen defense power.

