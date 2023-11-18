Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Use Cannabis for health and pleasure so says Cannabis Jimmy - Come visit our Cannabis Farm in Medellin Colombia. My son and I are legal Craft Growers from Southern California now living in Medellin
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
185 Subscribers
37 views
Published Yesterday

Oh yes it cures many things.  Come visit our cannabis tour: www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com . We own a luxury Bed n Breakfast - the Nature Lodge - here in town: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. 

Cannabis is legal in Colombia for small amounts for personal use .  So is cocaine if you can believe that.  I do not do Cocaine but we do indulge in Cannabis Products.  There are many health benefits especially with CBD oil.  

Cheers !  

Keywords
healthcannabiscures

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket