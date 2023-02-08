If there is A rapture, I will be happy to be left behind

Previously, I had a feeling that I would be left behind anyway, now I'm dead set on being the warrior that He needs or wants me to be. I will be waiting.
2 Esdras Chapter 13 Verse 14-24
4Ezra.1
#perilismymiddlename
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.