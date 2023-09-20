Harmonizing the Divine Feminine & Masculine Energies: A Message from Gaia

Very brief excerpt from a longer automatic writing ...





I am one of the voices for Gaia.⁠





I am here to share the FIERCE and MAGNIFICENT messages and to do so with the highest intention of sharing the Law of One and so much more.

⁠

Gaia is the Celestial Being that we live upon and that we also call Earth, and this Being is calling us back...

⁠

The time to break down the old systems is here, and in this time, we cleanse, we heal, and then we rise with the other worlds that Gaia holds deep within.





Primeval means there is not beginning and no end... these Divine Feminine and Divine Masculine energies are BEYOND time, BEYOND what most of us can fathom. The "Original Couple" ... a blend of energy that has also become known as the Yin Yang symbology ....





💫 ⭐️ 💫 ⭐️ 💫 ⭐️ 💫 ⭐️ 💫 ⭐️

In love & light,

Natalie





Learn more at www.disruptnowprogram.com





🫶 ARE YOU READY, dear Lightworker, to TAP INTO YOUR [UNIQUE] MAGICK? 💥 🔥

Yes? Go explore my new program ➡️ https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/tap-into-your-magick-course





Heart 🫶 conscious business owner seeking strategic support, creative ideation & other magickal things? If so, check out www.teamgu.com