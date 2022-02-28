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New Federal State of China will send our people to Ukraine to evacuate Chinese, Americans and all other nations currently in Ukraine. Pray for Ukrainians！
新中国联邦将向乌克兰派出营救飞机，撤离中国同胞，美国朋友，和各国友人。为乌克兰人民祈祷！