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π. Αθανάσιος Μυτιληναίος: Τα χρόνια του Αντιχρίστου - Πώς θα αποφύγουμε την πλάνη;
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12 views • May 30, 2020
Αποσπάσματα από ομιλίες του μακαριστού π. Αθανασίου Μυτιληναίου σχετικά με την εποχή του Αντιχρίστου.
Αναφέρεται στους τρόπους με τους οποίους θα αποφύγουμε την πλάνη, σε όσα θα συμβούν μετά την εμφάνισή του, το τέλος που θα έχει και την Β’ Παρουσία του Κυρίου.
* Τα ηχητικά αποσπάσματα επεξεργάστηκαν ψηφιακά για μείωση του θορύβου *
Αναφέρεται στους τρόπους με τους οποίους θα αποφύγουμε την πλάνη, σε όσα θα συμβούν μετά την εμφάνισή του, το τέλος που θα έχει και την Β’ Παρουσία του Κυρίου.
* Τα ηχητικά αποσπάσματα επεξεργάστηκαν ψηφιακά για μείωση του θορύβου *
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