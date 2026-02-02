Groundhog’s Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, folks, we have survived January. I wish we could see groundhogs out and about, but we do still have some winter yet to go. Though, in general, they won’t tell the public this, in my area meteorologists have a tendency to see a change of seasons as happening about three weeks earlier than the calendar says, which puts it at the first of the month rather than the 20th or 21st. There are still cold days ahead, so, where you are able, serve those in need. PLEASE.
#GoodbyeJanuary, #FollowJesus, #Serve