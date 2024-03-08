The Michael Jackson & Diddy Connection EXPOSED | Candace Owens

Candace Owens' riveting exposé uncovers the complex relationships between music mogul Diddy and the late pop icon Michael Jackson. The investigation exposes shocking allegations of a potential sexual blackmail operation within the music industry, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding Michael Jackson's death. Fahim Muhammad, who served as head of security for both Diddy and Jackson, is at the center of this intricate narrative. Owens questions the coincidence of Muhammad's rapid rise in the industry and his involvement in high-profile cases. She also explores the allegations of an anti-Semitic list created by Jackson, which included prominent Jewish figures in the music industry. The inconsistencies in the timeline of Jackson's will and the controversies surrounding his estate are also highlighted. The investigation leaves viewers questioning the true motivations behind some of the most influential figures in the music world and the lengths they may go to protect their interests.

Release Date: 2024

🔗 All Credit To Candace Owens Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crpyOfJVcjw

