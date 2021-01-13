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♫ HACKUNA MATATA♫ - La HACKUNA COVID de MODERNA (ARNm) muta y mata #VAXMORTIS #VAXMUTIS
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844 views • January 13, 2021
La pandemia fue usa para el hackeo masivo y programación remota del ser humano. Ahora, con las terapias de genes, bajo el engaño de que son 'vacunas', todo ser humano será propiedad de Big Pharma al dejar que le instalen con software de su propiedad industrial y marcándolos con daños y cambios genéticos irreversibles.
Lee el artículo UNA MUERTE MODERNA: EFECTOS SECUNDARIOS DE LA ‘HACKUNA’ ARNm de Alex Backman en https://www.concienciaradio.com/una-muerte-moderna-efectos-secundarios-de-la-hackuna-arnm/
Lee el artículo UNA MUERTE MODERNA: EFECTOS SECUNDARIOS DE LA ‘HACKUNA’ ARNm de Alex Backman en https://www.concienciaradio.com/una-muerte-moderna-efectos-secundarios-de-la-hackuna-arnm/
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