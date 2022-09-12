Are Vaxxed Children Healthier Than Unvaxxed? Ted Kuntz, VCC President
Ted Kuntz, President of Vaccine Choice Canada, sits down to Jack Atkin of Independent Community TV to discuss all things vaccine related; especially whether or not vaccinated children are healthier than unvaccinated ones.
Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance and Children’s Health Defense Canada
Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/
Children’s Health Defense Canada: https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
