BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to heal body against shingles virus, Stem Cell Light, Bino Rucker, M.D.
Rucker Integrative Medicine
Rucker Integrative Medicine
9 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • March 12, 2020
Stem Cell Light Package Improves Shingles Virus, 98% Improvement in less than one month's time.

Meet our patient Veth who has been dealing with the shingles virus and have found no relief for the past several months. Dr. Rucker decides to use our Stem Cell Light Package (Amniotic Tissue and Ozone) on 6/20/18. Less than one month (7/12/18) Veth says his eye is 98% improved. The itching sensation around his eye and forehead are gone, and Veth is truly amazed with the healing capacity of our Stem Cell Light Package.

What is impressive about our Stem Cell Light Package is the fact it is not as strong as our Premium Stem Cell Package. That being said, the Stem Cell Light Package is proving to be an effective tool in helping our patients who are dealing with inflammation and joint issues.

For more information about our Stem Cell Light Package or Alternative Therapies call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email us at [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com for more information.
Keywords
healthalternative medicineholistic medicinevirusozoneintegrative medicinestem cellshinglesozone doctor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC’s own contractor flagged a flood of COVID-19 vaccine injury reports as the agency called the shots ‘reassuring’

CDC’s own contractor flagged a flood of COVID-19 vaccine injury reports as the agency called the shots ‘reassuring’

Cassie B.
Citicoline Supplement Linked to Memory Gains in Healthy Older Adults, Study Finds

Citicoline Supplement Linked to Memory Gains in Healthy Older Adults, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Petra Stone
Rebounding: A Mini-Trampoline Workout to Build Balance and Strength

Rebounding: A Mini-Trampoline Workout to Build Balance and Strength

Petra Stone
Drug war heats up in Columbia, leaving four dead, including a baby

Drug war heats up in Columbia, leaving four dead, including a baby

Lance D Johnson
Experts Cite Cilantro as Potential Blood Sugar Tool; Research Ongoing

Experts Cite Cilantro as Potential Blood Sugar Tool; Research Ongoing

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy