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How to heal body against shingles virus, Stem Cell Light, Bino Rucker, M.D.
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109 views • March 12, 2020
Stem Cell Light Package Improves Shingles Virus, 98% Improvement in less than one month's time.
Meet our patient Veth who has been dealing with the shingles virus and have found no relief for the past several months. Dr. Rucker decides to use our Stem Cell Light Package (Amniotic Tissue and Ozone) on 6/20/18. Less than one month (7/12/18) Veth says his eye is 98% improved. The itching sensation around his eye and forehead are gone, and Veth is truly amazed with the healing capacity of our Stem Cell Light Package.
What is impressive about our Stem Cell Light Package is the fact it is not as strong as our Premium Stem Cell Package. That being said, the Stem Cell Light Package is proving to be an effective tool in helping our patients who are dealing with inflammation and joint issues.
For more information about our Stem Cell Light Package or Alternative Therapies call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email us at [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com for more information.
Meet our patient Veth who has been dealing with the shingles virus and have found no relief for the past several months. Dr. Rucker decides to use our Stem Cell Light Package (Amniotic Tissue and Ozone) on 6/20/18. Less than one month (7/12/18) Veth says his eye is 98% improved. The itching sensation around his eye and forehead are gone, and Veth is truly amazed with the healing capacity of our Stem Cell Light Package.
What is impressive about our Stem Cell Light Package is the fact it is not as strong as our Premium Stem Cell Package. That being said, the Stem Cell Light Package is proving to be an effective tool in helping our patients who are dealing with inflammation and joint issues.
For more information about our Stem Cell Light Package or Alternative Therapies call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email us at [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com for more information.
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