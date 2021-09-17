The lies our children are taught at school

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There is a trend in modern education to teach children about how some left-wing people think that the world should be, rather than the way it actually is. This can look very much like indoctrination, as we see if we look at one of the books used in British and American primary schools.