'They own Gates & control policy’: COVID-19 ‘engineered’ by globalist banker elites - Surgeon, Dr. Ahmad Malik.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
65 views • 3 days ago

'Own Gates & control policy’: COVID-19 ‘engineered’ by globalist banker elite - Surgeon 

Global bankers, who generate wealth without producing anything, are at the core of a “evil premeditated plan” to cash in on pandemics, claims UK-based health podcaster and surgeon Dr. Ahmad Malik.

💬 “This banking class… are the ones who buy the politicians, the policymakers. They're the ones who own Bill Gates, believe it or not. He's not the top dog. And they're the ones who create the abusive system.”

His words tie in with the recent revelations that Epstein, Bill Gates & JPMorgan hatched secret financial and strategic plans to benefit from pandemics.

Adding Epstein info about this:

Epstein, Bill Gates & JPMorgan plotted secret blueprint to cash in on pandemics

Long before COVID-19, Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates, JPMorgan and linked global elites set up financial and strategic plans to monetize future pandemics, internal emails, financial agreements, and planning documents from the Epstein files reveal.

📹 2011: Offshore vaccine funds & donor-advised funds (DDAFs) tied to Gates

Epstein advised JPMorgan’s senior executives on how to pitch a Gates-anchored DDAF, insisting the presentation include the phrase “additional money for vaccines” and directing the creation of an “offshore arm — especially for vaccines,” projecting it could attract billions.

In an email forwarded to Boris Nikolic, Gates' science advisor, Epstein proposed a "silo-based proposal that will get Bill more money for vaccines."

📹 2013: Global health as investment 

A Gates Foundation briefing for a JPMorgan panel described the Global Health Investment Fund as “impact investment” targeting 5–7% returns on drugs and vaccines, backed by a 60% guarantee.

Gates personally expressed interest in Epstein representing him, despite the latter’s 2008 conviction.

📹 2015: Coordination on pandemic readiness

A letter from the Gates Foundation to Terje Rod-Larsen (president of the International Peace Institute, an Epstein associate) confirmed joint work on pandemic preparedness. 

📹 2017: Pandemics as vertical funding

An email thread between Epstein, Gates, and Boris Nikolic names “pandemics (just did pandemic simulation)” as a “key area” for donor-advised fund structures.

It also discusses career placement into Gates’ private office, Boris Nikolic’s Biomatics Capital, Merck’s vaccine team, and Swiss Re’s pandemic reinsurance products.

A March 3, 2017, bgC3 document (forwarded to Epstein) included a "strain pandemic simulation" as deliverable, alongside neurotechnology and defense applications.


👍 @geopolitics_prime


