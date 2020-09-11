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Are Jews Yahwes people today?
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20 views • September 11, 2020
Sadly, there is much heresy taught today in America and churches worldwide concerning Israel. It is my sincere hope to provide Biblical answers to some of the common questions concerning the chosen nation of Israel. I am not anti-Semitic (i.e., anti-Jew). No believer can be Anti-Semitic and please Yahweh, but I'm also not anti-Arab. Yahweh loves all races and we all desperately need the Gospel of Yahshua Messiah.
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