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In Wartime Communication Is ESSENTIAL - And Thus: Social Media Platforms Across Europe TO BE SHUT DOWN in Case of “Social Unrest”.
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25 views • July 13, 2023

The European Commissioner for Internal Markets, Thierry Breton, threatens to shut down all social media platforms should they not address “problematic content” appropriately during events like social disorder.

Access to a couple of popular social apps could be blocked by the EU Commissionon the basis of the Digital Services Act (DSA) if the operators fail to take action against illegal content during social unrest, claimed Breton in an interview with the French news channel France Info. "If they fail to do so, they will be immediately sanctioned. We have teams who can intervene immediately," he said.

Nineteen so-called large online platforms are required to meet the new legal requirements by the end of August. Said requirements are meant to curb the spread of hateful and illegal content on platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and Snapchat. Additionally, every platform with over 45 million users will be required to provide the Commission with an initial detailed assessment of their main risks to users. Fines for not meeting the new requirements can reach up to six percent of the company’s global sales.

“Stress tests” on TikTok are scheduled for next week, informed Breton. It will show whether the company is capable of following the new rules. A similar test was conducted by Twitter, and Meta will be subject to one later this month. “Platforms will have to "demonstrate to us [the European Union-ed] that they have taken steps to enforce the law,” said Breton.

Read More Here: https://tvpworld.com/71263795/social-media-platforms-to-be-shut-down-in-case-of-social-unrest


Keywords
globalist crime syndicatewartime communicationsocial media blackoutsitting ducksblinding the peoplethe european commissioner for internal marketsthierry breton
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