Special Announcement: A Strategic Vision to Reach the Next Generation

Deceptive and antisemitic narratives are flooding our college campuses—and they are winning the hearts of young people. We cannot remain silent.





Charlie Kirk’s voice for Israel was unique and powerful. In his final letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu, he voiced a sobering concern: Israel is losing support among conservative youth. That warning could not have been more timely—or more urgent. Charlie spoke with courage and clarity, cutting through propaganda and lies. But now, with his absence, others are stepping into the spotlight on college campuses. Instead of defending truth, they are distorting it—exchanging biblical conviction for false and misleading narratives. Young people are listening, and they are being led astray.





We cannot sit on the sidelines while this happens. The stakes are simply too high.





That is why we are launching the Task Force Initiative—a comprehensive effort to reach the next generation with God’s truth about Israel. This vision will include short-term projects that address immediate needs while building toward a long-term mission that will shape our ministry for years to come.





Here’s the roadmap:

1 - Curriculum Development – We will create a solid, Bible-centered curriculum for use in churches, small groups, and student fellowships. This will give young adults a foundation rooted in Scripture, not in opinion or politics.

2 - Digital Engagement – We will build an active presence on social media platforms, especially TikTok, where so much of this generation receives its information. Through short, creative, and engaging content, we will cut through the noise and speak truth in places where lies dominate.

3- Experiential Impact – Whenever possible, we want to bring young people to Israel itself. There is no substitute for seeing the land, walking its soil, and witnessing God’s promises fulfilled with their own eyes. Such encounters can transform skepticism into conviction and misinformation into lifelong advocacy.





This is not just a short-term response—it is a long-term mission. We are not here for a hit-and-run effort, but to weave this into the very fabric of our ministry, ensuring that the next generation is discipled, equipped, and anchored in the Word of God.





But time is critical. The battle for hearts and minds is happening now. Every day that passes is another day falsehoods are sown deeper into this generation. That is why we are asking you to prayerfully consider standing with us today.





Your gift will directly fund the creation of this task force—assembling the right people, producing the content, and launching this mission. Together, we can ensure that the truth is not only defended but proclaimed boldly to those who need it most.





