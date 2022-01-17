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How do we KNow we Are "Right" with God?
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10 views • January 17, 2022
Why would Jesus say, "If you love me obey my commands."
What does God ultimately want from us?
Is it not what a parent wants from their child? SImply for the child to listen to the parent?
Are we obedient children of God or are we disobedient and thus not a rightful heir of the kingdom?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
What does God ultimately want from us?
Is it not what a parent wants from their child? SImply for the child to listen to the parent?
Are we obedient children of God or are we disobedient and thus not a rightful heir of the kingdom?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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