TIMING AND THE GAP

Timing is only ever to do with what you are doing in the in between times to what to do next. This is called the gap in time. Most have no understanding that you create in thought to what you want to live out, meaning the things you want for you to enjoy.If you are frustrated the gap is extended and could extend into another lifetime. If you take an action to make it happen on the most part, it is the hard way to it when there is an easier way and then in a lot of cases it falls short and does not work out or you are disillusioned and give up. You can not push against consciousness, because consciousness knows what you are ready for, and will give you a thought or an inspiration, or a vision to take that next step.