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Facebook Satanist Mark Zuckerberg - What a Way to Add Fuel to the Fire! [11.03.2022]
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0 view • March 12, 2022
Thanks Zuckerberg, very cool. This will definitely not make things a thousand times worse.
But you dare criticize Brandon on FB and the banhammer comes at lightspeed...
169,574 viewsMar 11, 202
Memology 101
499K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7NeY85Fi6AA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
But you dare criticize Brandon on FB and the banhammer comes at lightspeed...
169,574 viewsMar 11, 202
Memology 101
499K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7NeY85Fi6AA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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