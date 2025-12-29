How Repetition, Media & Psychology Quietly Took Control of the Human Mind

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mind control evolved from early psychology and mesmerism into modern media, marketing, and cultural conditioning. Repetition in music and news was used along with Pavlovian conditioning,. Freud’s psychological legacy, Edward Bernays’s influence on mass persuasion, and wartime propaganda experiments are examples of how human perception has been quietly shaped for over a century. What began as “science” slowly became social engineering. With entertainment, advertising, pharmaceuticals, and broadcast media, all play a role in influencing behavior without awareness. The mind is guided, redirected, and programmed, often without consent. Understanding these mechanisms matters now more than ever.
