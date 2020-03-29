Are the New York Post & Larry Celona Lying Again? Army Refuses to Confirm Reports of "Pop Up Morgue"

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Jason Goodman
It appears the mainstream press and particularly the despicable New York Post is fueling international panic with assumptions, false statements and amateur mistakes at best, deliberate lies more likely. Earlier today I spoke with the commanding officer on location outside the NYC hospital referenced in yesteray's NY Post article. The officer would not confirm or deny the construction of a morgue and there is good reason to beleive that is not what is underway. I called Larry at the NY Post to share this information, the following is his response.
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