RT News - October 26 2024 6AM GMT
46 views • 6 months ago

Oct 26, 2024

rt.com


The Iranian military claims Israeli attacks causes limited damage, while the IDF vows revenge against further retaliation. Georgia stands at a crossroads, as crucial Parliamentary elections kick off. The country is set to decide whether its future course lies towards the West or independence, and Washington is raising concerns. US media accuse tech billionaire Elon Musk of cozying up to Putin following the businessman's endorsement of Donald Trump, with the claims emerging just over a week before the U.S. presidential election.

russiawarukrainert
