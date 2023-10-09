Perhaps she had gone through something terrible, she was as cold as the snowflakes next to her

Pitiful Animal
Oct 9, 2023
On a cold, snowy winter day, we stumbled upon this little girl lying on the side of the road
The little girl just curled up in one place in the very cold weather. She was so cold
When I approached her, she was timid and scared, she went through something terrible
I realized she couldn't walk, one of her legs was broken
She was said to have had an accident while crossing the street and had laid there for hours
Her injuries were very serious. I had to use a blanket to get her into the car
