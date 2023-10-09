Perhaps she had gone through something terrible, she was as cold as the snowflakes next to her

Pitiful Animal





On a cold, snowy winter day, we stumbled upon this little girl lying on the side of the road

The little girl just curled up in one place in the very cold weather. She was so cold

When I approached her, she was timid and scared, she went through something terrible

I realized she couldn't walk, one of her legs was broken

She was said to have had an accident while crossing the street and had laid there for hours

Her injuries were very serious. I had to use a blanket to get her into the car

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWXhzkzl4rM