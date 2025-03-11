Understanding the Threats to Democracy: A European Perspective on US Politics by Geir Sivertsen

HTTPS://gewibooks.com

Donald Trump in the Footsteps of Adolf Hitler is a detailed exploration by Geir Sivertsen, a Norwegian who has lived and worked around the world. The book captures his initial intrigue with Donald Trump’s direct approach to complex issues, such as his dealings with North Korea, and his subsequent realization of Trump's potential dangers to democracy.





Sivertsen discusses Trump's transition from a reality TV personality to a political figure with authoritarian traits. The book is rooted in facts, personal observations, and a deep analysis of Trump's impact on American values and democratic structures. It examines his methods of leadership, his divisive tactics at rallies, and his heavy reliance on misinformation.





Trump won the presidential election 2024, and is now serving his second term, the first being 2016 to 2020. Sivertsen highlights the critical issues at stake: the economy, the weakening of the justice system, abortion rights, voting rights, climate change, and immigration. He presents these as not just political choices but as decisions that will define the future of the country.





Key Features:

Unprecedented Analysis: A comprehensive examination of Donald Trump's presidency, drawing parallels to historical figures and events.

Insider Insights: Gain exclusive insights into Trump's early years, rise to power, and tumultuous tenure as President of the United States.

Critical Examination: Explore Trump's personality, behavior, and leadership style, with a focus on his alleged narcissism and admiration for authoritarian leaders.

Legal Battles and Legacy: Navigate through Trump's legal entanglements, his impact on American democracy, and the enduring consequences of his presidency.

Threats to Democracy: Uncover the looming dangers posed by Trump's potential second term agenda and its implications for the future of democracy in America.

And much more





Donald Trump in the Footsteps of Adolf Hitler challenges readers to look past the daily grind and consider the broader effects of their electoral choices. Sivertsen encourages a factual approach to politics, urging Americans to make informed decisions based on reality—not propaganda. His book is not just a critique but a call to action, aiming to educate and inspire proactive engagement in democracy.

In a time of unprecedented political upheaval, Donald Trump in the Footsteps of Adolf Hitler offers a sobering reflection on the state of American democracy.