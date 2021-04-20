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Doctor Confirms Parasitic Worms On Facemasks
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3630 views • April 20, 2021
There are parasitic worms on facemasks and Covid-Swabs, which is now confirmed to the absolute horror of a medical doctor. After seeing numerous videos on the internet, the doctor decided to take a look under the microscope, and to her shock every mask she tested was contaminated with parasites.
This information is very important for people to know, please share. The Evil humanity is facing is far more sinister than people realize.
MIRRORED from Conspiracy Hole
I believe the worms are transgenic DNA recombinant organisms and the most likely candidate would be the "Kamikaze hookworm" which actually takes over the mind of its host. In nature such creatures were not able to infect humans, however with our current level of technology, inserting a DNA sequence that would enable it to survive in the human body would be a simple task.
This information is very important for people to know, please share. The Evil humanity is facing is far more sinister than people realize.
MIRRORED from Conspiracy Hole
I believe the worms are transgenic DNA recombinant organisms and the most likely candidate would be the "Kamikaze hookworm" which actually takes over the mind of its host. In nature such creatures were not able to infect humans, however with our current level of technology, inserting a DNA sequence that would enable it to survive in the human body would be a simple task.
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