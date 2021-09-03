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Natural Health Battle Plan - Part 1 - Erin Chamerlik
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14 views • September 03, 2021
How to keep yourself well with things you have in your kitchen or can easily pick up at the store.
Commercial cold and flu remedies – do they help?
Prevention is powerful – (not talking about a mask).
Foods to eat. Hydration.
Supplements. Which supplements? How much?
Vitamin C (buffered or Chewable). Vitamin D3.
Benefits of raw honey, garlic, Cayenne Pepper tincture.
Ceylon cinnamon.
Simple Syrup Recipe
Learn more: https://getbetterwellness.com/flu/
Commercial cold and flu remedies – do they help?
Prevention is powerful – (not talking about a mask).
Foods to eat. Hydration.
Supplements. Which supplements? How much?
Vitamin C (buffered or Chewable). Vitamin D3.
Benefits of raw honey, garlic, Cayenne Pepper tincture.
Ceylon cinnamon.
Simple Syrup Recipe
Learn more: https://getbetterwellness.com/flu/
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