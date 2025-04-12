FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 146:1-5, Pt. 1 of 2, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250412

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, ELOHIM, LORD GOD, The Creator and YAHWEH! I am bound to give thanks to You, ELOHIM always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

The Happiness of Those Whose Help Is ELOHIM, The LORD GOD!

1. I Praise You, my Almighty Heavenly Father, ELOHIM, LORD GOD, The Creator and YAHWEH! Praise The LORD, O my soul!

2. While I live, I will praise my LORD; I will sing praises to my Creator, GOD, and YAHWEH while I have my being.

3. Do not put your trust in princes, nor in a son of man, in whom there is no help.

4. His spirit departs, he returns to his earth; in that very day his plans perish.

5. Blessed and Fortunate is he or she who has The ELOHIM, LORD GOD, The Creator of Jacob and all Christians for their help. Amen!

Thank You my Almighty Heavenly Father, ELOHIM, LORD GOD, The Creator and YAHWEH for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 146:1-5 personalized NKJV).

****

Pastor Joshua Sampong invited you to a Microsoft Teams Meeting:





FCG Church Weekly Services

Every Sabbath

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM (EST)

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device



