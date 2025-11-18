© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨Brazilian police in MILITARY gear BLOCK activists protesting the participation of the Israeli regime’s representative at the COP30 environmental conference in Belém.
Follow my channel: christopherhelali
Adding, I posted a video about 2 weeks ago about the terrible highway through the Amazon just for these Elites to visit this conference. Cynthia