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8/18/21 invested Politicians, Nuremberg was military! Zelenco Speaks! Mike Adams and Reiner. Moderna EUA disclosure for vax administrators. New!
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221 views • August 18, 2021
1. Moderna NEW EUA disclosure: 8/12/21 info for vaccine administrators.https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CE-QIrTWd3E8-uCUXsr7WozUlhL5z1TZ/view?usp=drivesdk
2. Zelenko speaks to Israeli Rabbis. About death shot: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsvhxBD4k1uZ/
3. Zelenko: https://www.brighteon.com/858ea0b8-6a8d-413c-a0cb-4ddf12d36a57
4. Deblasio: https://nypost.com/2021/08/15/de-blasios-plan-to-give-a-grand-a-month-to-violent-offenders-is-insane/
5. Stew Peters and New Mexico law professor. Excellent! https://rumble.com/vl9ayh-dr.-david-clements-live-bad-actors-exposed-coup-attempt-real-all-lies-revea.html
6. Rand Paul’s wife and investments in Remdesiver : https://m.theepochtimes.com/rand-paul-discloses-his-wifes-investment-in-company-behind-remdesivir-16-months-later_3945449.html
7. Reiner and Mike Adams on health ranger: https://www.brighteon.com/023d3fcc-620d-424f-a328-d5264f1d8fd2
8. You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
9. You can also support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
2. Zelenko speaks to Israeli Rabbis. About death shot: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsvhxBD4k1uZ/
3. Zelenko: https://www.brighteon.com/858ea0b8-6a8d-413c-a0cb-4ddf12d36a57
4. Deblasio: https://nypost.com/2021/08/15/de-blasios-plan-to-give-a-grand-a-month-to-violent-offenders-is-insane/
5. Stew Peters and New Mexico law professor. Excellent! https://rumble.com/vl9ayh-dr.-david-clements-live-bad-actors-exposed-coup-attempt-real-all-lies-revea.html
6. Rand Paul’s wife and investments in Remdesiver : https://m.theepochtimes.com/rand-paul-discloses-his-wifes-investment-in-company-behind-remdesivir-16-months-later_3945449.html
7. Reiner and Mike Adams on health ranger: https://www.brighteon.com/023d3fcc-620d-424f-a328-d5264f1d8fd2
8. You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
9. You can also support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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