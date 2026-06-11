The Circus of Absurdity: Gas Station Math, Voter Roll Wars & The White House Signal

Voltaire warned us: those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities. For years, the narrative controllers have fed us a steady diet of institutional nonsense—gas prices that rocket up overnight but drift down like a feather for weeks, health scares over invisible germs while we swim in glyphosate and microplastics, and the claim that cleaning voter rolls is somehow a threat to democracy.





The absurdities are crumbling.





Secretary Scott Bessent just marched to the White House podium and called out the entire oil industry. The government is now tracking gas stations to prevent artificial price increases. The era of the infinite money glitch is over. Play fair or be named and shamed.





Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has launched aggressive lawsuits against 30 states demanding unredacted voter files—Social Security numbers, driver's license data, the whole digital matrix. Eighteen states have cooperated. California and Michigan are fighting back, claiming federal overreach. The sorting is absolute. Everyone is showing their cards.





And then there is the image. Published on official White House channels: Donald Trump in a flawless military salute, with the word "TRUST" and the signature "Patriots in Control." On legacy civilian infrastructure, this would be a disaster. The fact that it remains visible is physical proof: the civilian regime is paralyzed. The military is utilizing the executive's megaphone. Martial law and continuity of government are not coming. We are already in them.





From the gas station to the federal mailbox to the world stage, the scripts are updating. The lies can no longer survive the light.









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/









ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.