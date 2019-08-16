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New York City Honors Women By Building Statues Of Drag Queens
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301 views • August 16, 2019
Although New Yorkers voted to raise a statue of an actual woman, Chirlane McCray instead chose to erect statues of two drag queens. Harrison Smith breaks down this shocking report on the left's competition to be the "most oppressed".
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