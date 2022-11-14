Create New Account
They are doing it again, document everything!!
Karine Savard
Published 14 days ago

A more personal side of the story, but I think many will recognize my frustration when it comes to a close relative who refuses to listen.

Letting go of my mom is hard, even though she has not been the best mom for me, and still isn't. I've been critisized all my life for being "different" but I am just me. So I've developed a thick skin let's say, but this total indifference towards my warnings really hurts. 

And there is more to come... so stay strong!! 

🙏😘

truthdenialletting gosadnesspsychosisindifference

