They are doing it again, document everything!!

A more personal side of the story, but I think many will recognize my frustration when it comes to a close relative who refuses to listen.
Letting go of my mom is hard, even though she has not been the best mom for me, and still isn't. I've been critisized all my life for being "different" but I am just me. So I've developed a thick skin let's say, but this total indifference towards my warnings really hurts.
And there is more to come... so stay strong!!
🙏😘
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.