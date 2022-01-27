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And We Know 01. 27. 22.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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140 views • January 27, 2022
1.27.22: Ten MOVES Ahead! The [DS] has EVIL Death CAMPS planned, yet it is CRUMBLING! PRAY!

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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
Warhawk
https://artlist.io/artist/21/kevin-graham

Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE: https://bit.ly/3ljqblO

Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/

How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share

File a criminal complaint, assumption of liability agreement
https://vaxxchoice.com/

Skippy Dee Doo Dah March 19 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/

Time Magazine cover
https://t.me/gracevb/7339

Turning cameras off on Canadian roads
https://t.me/gracevb/7337

Dr. Bear tears it up
https://t.me/gracevb/7312

Quebec Walmart installs boxes of shame
https://t.me/gracevb/7307

Vancouver man calls out the Canadian politicians and fake news
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1851

Courageous student exposes Roanoke County
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1845

Project Veritas
https://t.me/chiefnerd/1861

Lou Dobbs
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/68614

Donations can be sent via the following:

*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126) 
Temecula, CA 92591 

*AWK Shirts and gifts:
https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

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