Don't love me, I'm Too Ugly! Tearful End of a Self-deprecating Dog

It's hard to imagine what this little one has been through so far. I wonder How he can survive such a hard time?





Dobby was found when he wandered the streets. He was small with a little fur on his body, the skin exposed.





His luck got someone to see him. They came and saved him. They rushed him to the hospital.





At the hospital, Dr. Luana sprang into action, taking blood samples and assessing Dobby's condition. His skin was so hot. I bet he felt so much pain with it. They took him to a soothing bath to ease the discomfort and cut the rest of the fur.





Dobby, small and fragile, weighed only 6.3 kilograms at the time. But his rescuer was determined to change that. With love and compassion, they vowed to replace the abandonment that had once consumed him with warmth and affection.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4ca9FfK7YY