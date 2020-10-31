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Fear Not! Current events are written, let's find out what is next.
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29 views • October 31, 2020
Do not let Dark Winter, 2nd wave, BLM and all the other talk cause fear. Today we will take a close look at what Christ told us to do right now. He gave us authority in his name, and expects us to watch without fear. Do you want to know what is going to happen? Only God can tell you, so join me in this thought provoking Bible study.
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