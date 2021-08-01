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History Lesson For NOW Entering Kingdom Age
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30 views • August 01, 2021
Understanding the Biblical months, feasts and harvests will equip you to understand what is happening in America, Israel and the world right now. Ps. 89:15 (Amplified) tells us, “Blessed (happy, fortunate and to be envied) are the people that know the joyful sound (understand the spiritual significance symbolized by the feasts). They walk oh Lord in the light of Your countenance.” The Church Age has waned and the Kingdom Age is upon us. There is a difference between the two. Living accordingly will help you be victorious in these troublesome and contrary times. Caz Taylor from Limitless Realms International and Salem Media San Diego walks you through… step by glorious step.
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