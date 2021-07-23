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Global Wheat Supplies Short as Drought_Flood Ravage Crops
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570 views • July 23, 2021
Wheat crops are failing in the US, Canada, and Russia--the "breadbasket" top exporters that feed the rest of the world--as other exporters like Kazakhstan restrict their exports to protect their own people. Engineered attacks on supply chains continue from South Africa to Vietnam. Food prices are exploding as shortages can no longer be hidden, and the true crisis of global food shortages lies ahead. Grow your own food now!
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