Short video about how to use a rice cooker. (This is not an advert, i'm not selling these) I never knew how to use these until a few years ago; very simple and easy to use. They all work the same way.

Rice is an amazing food, over half the world depends on the stuff. There really isn't another food that comes close for the amount of energy it can deliver, for the price. It can be stored for years, and when it comes to prepping it's a very cheap must have staple food.

I went with a 1970's vibe to the video quality, just having a play about, I quite like the feel and quality :)