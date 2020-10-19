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JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE: ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST?
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655 views • October 19, 2020
JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE: ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST?
A pause in J&J’s (Janssen) “Phase 3” Covid vaccine trial has left the world in the dark, as hardly any detail has been released to the public about what the participant’s illness was that caused the trial pause. For a mega-company that has been in the spotlight for years losing billion dollar lawsuits for killing consumers with their toxic products, this lack of transparency is not surprising.
A pause in J&J’s (Janssen) “Phase 3” Covid vaccine trial has left the world in the dark, as hardly any detail has been released to the public about what the participant’s illness was that caused the trial pause. For a mega-company that has been in the spotlight for years losing billion dollar lawsuits for killing consumers with their toxic products, this lack of transparency is not surprising.
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