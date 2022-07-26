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Jason Vegotsky is the Chief Executive Officer of Petalfast, a full spectrum sales and marketing agency for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands achieve rapid growth via its go-to-market accelerator program in California, and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. The company, through its incubator program, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and Cannabis Marketing & Branding
Episode 993 The #TalkingHedge interviews Jason Vegotsky, CEO of Petalfast...
https://youtu.be/CRRNo1YismU