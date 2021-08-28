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Jamaica’s Elitist Pastors Charged For Sanctioning COVID-19 Injections
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60 views • August 28, 2021
In this Podcast/Video The Mystic Philosopher laid over twenty charges of high levels of ignorance, negligence and intolerance coupled with conceit and arrogance against some of Jamaica’s Elitist Pastors for sanctioning the COVID-19 Injections. He also challenged them to publicly prove their innocence against each and every one of these charges and by publicly addressing, refuting and defending themselves and their integrity individually against each charge.
Keywords
freedomvaccinesgovernmentimmunizationpoliticianstyrannyhuman rightscivil rightsgood vs evilconstitutional rightselitistglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemicmandatory covid-19 vaccinationvaxxers vs anti-vaxxerscharter of rights and freedomblessings vs curseslife vs deaththe battle for our mindsthe battle for our souls
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