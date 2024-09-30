💥🇱🇧 Israeli strikes on southern suburbs of Beirut. Beirut suburb of Ad-Dahieh.

Hezbollah is shelling Israeli military concentrations in Misgav Am, a border town that the Israeli Forces (IOF) have declared a Closed Military Operations Zone.

⚠️Urgent | NBC, according to American officials: It appears that the ground invasion in #Lebanon has begun







