Alex Jones Full Show 2/6/24 w Tucker Carlson Tries to Stop WW3 In History

Tucker Carlson Tries to Stop WW3 In History-Making Interview With Putin – FULL SHOW 2/6/24 w/ Michael Yon, Dr. Pete Chambers, Dr. Stella Immanuel & Tucker Carlson

Alex Jones calls on Tucker Carlson to release his interview with Putin, and details his own experience with false Russia related smears. Jack Posobiec joins Alex Jones to lay out how the globalists running the Ukraine war are now looking to Poland as the next target in their long term strategy to destroy Russia. Also, Michael Yon and Doc Chambers join Alex Jones live in-studio after the massive success of the Texas Border Convoy. Dr. Stella Immanuel joins in the final hour to discuss future biological warfare, President Trump, and the power of prayer. Stay tuned for Alex Jones' full length interview with Tucker Carlson!

