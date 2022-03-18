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Mass Funeral in Switzerland for Children Killed by Vaccines
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4579 views • March 18, 2022
This short video needs no explanation. These bereaved parents trusted the knowledge and integrity of political and health "authorities". Now their children are dead. This is all the more tragic when one realizes that children are at almost zero risk of dying from this thing they call COVID-19. Most of these fatalities are not reported by the doctors or hospitals, and are seldom published in mainstream media. The public is led to believe that such deaths are rare, but the ugly truth is that far more children are dying from the vaccines than from the illness. 2022 Jan 29 - Beat Lowensberg
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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